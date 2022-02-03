Loudon County deputy hit and killed in crash that shut down I-75 North

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed a deputy that shut down northbound I-75 in Loudon County on Thursday.
Matt Fagiana with the LCSO said one of their deputies was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning. Fagiana said Sheriff Tim Guider was with that deputy's family.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office asked for prayers for the deputy, their family, and the LCSO.
The crash happened at Mile Marker 74 around 8 a.m. at the Tennessee River bridge southwest of Lenoir City. The northbound side remained closed as of 10:30 a.m., and the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is redirecting traffic around at Exit 72.
As of 10 a.m., traffic was backed up for miles past the Pond Creek Road exit.
This story is developing and will be updated.