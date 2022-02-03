Loudon County deputy hit and killed in crash that shut down I-75 North

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies died after being hit on the northbound side of the I-75 Thursday morning.

Matt Fagiana with the LCSO said one of their deputies was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning. Fagiana said Sheriff Tim Guider was with that deputy's family.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office asked for prayers for the deputy, their family, and the LCSO.

Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking everyone to remember our blue family at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in your... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The crash happened at Mile Marker 74 around 8 a.m. at the Tennessee River bridge southwest of Lenoir City. The northbound side remained closed as of 10:30 a.m., and the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is redirecting traffic around at Exit 72.

As of 10 a.m., traffic was backed up for miles past the Pond Creek Road exit.

I-75 North is closed due to a crash at MM 74 (Tennessee River bridge) in Loudon County and traffic diverted at Exit 72. pic.twitter.com/7dDxWPZHik — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 3, 2022