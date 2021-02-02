Louisville Road closed in Alcoa after car crashes into utility pole

The roadway will be closed for several hours as the Alcoa Electric Department repairs the damage, according to officials.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said Louisville Road at Armona Church is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Officials said officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash without injury on Wednesday, Oct. 20, around 11:43 a.m.

A 79-year-old female was driving south on Louisville Road when her vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel at Armona Church and crashed into a utility pole, according to APD. The utility pole and power lines to fall, blocking the roadway.

Officials said the driver is in stable condition, and the roadway will be closed for several hours as the Alcoa Electric Department repairs the damage.