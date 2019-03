KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A 57-year-old man has died after a truck flipped in South Knox County Thursday evening.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Michael Leroy Taylor died in the crash. The conditions of two others injured in the wreck are unknown.

Three people were inside a pickup truck that had gone off the road and flipped on Tarklin Valley Road around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, KCSO said.

Authorities said they will provide more information as it becomes available.