Man killed, 3 including child taken to hospital in 3-vehicle I-40 crash in Sevier County

The crashes happened on the eastbound side of I-40 near mile marker 406

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man died and three others were taken to the hospital with injuries after three vehicles crashed on Interstate 40 in Sevier County.

According to Bob Stahlke with the city of Sevierville, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-40 near mile marker 406, about a mile away from the Winfield Dunn Parkway exit.

Stahlke said a pick-up truck pulling a trailer crashed along with another pick-up truck and a small passenger car, killing a man and injuring a woman and child in the truck not carrying a trailer, and injuring a passenger in the car.

No one was hurt in the pick-up truck pulling the trailer. Stahlke said that truck suffered minor damage, while the car and other truck were severely damaged.

Stahlke said those who were injured were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance.