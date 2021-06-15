KPD: Man killed in crash involving motorcycle and vehicle on I-40W near Holston River Bridge

KPD said that based on the evidence, the motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta were traveling on I-40 West when the Jetta collided with the motorcycle.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on I-40 West near the Holston River Bridge Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 5:20 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on I-40 West near mile marker 395.

KPD said that based on the evidence, the motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta were traveling on I-40 West when the Jetta collided with the motorcycle.

KPD said the male rider was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by numerous passing vehicles. The victim died upon officer arrival at the scene, KPD said.

Due to the severity of the crash, KPD crash reconstruction officers responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages at this time.

Crash reconstruction officers are looking for information from anyone who might have witnessed the crash.

If you have any information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Previous:

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers are working the scene of a serious crash on I-40 West near the Holston River Bridge.

According to dispatch, the crash involves a motorcycle and a semi-truck with injuries. KPD has confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

As of 9:23 a.m., TDOT said that all lanes of traffic are back open.

KPD said that due to high levels of congestion from the closure, motorists should still expect delays in the area.

We will continue to monitor and update this situation.