Railroad overpass repairs to close portion of Maryville Pike during the day starting Thursday

TDOT said drivers should look for another route until the repairs are finished, saying the closure is expected to last through Aug. 3.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — People who travel frequently between Knox County and Blount County on Maryville Pike may need to plan another route for a few days starting Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Maryville Pike/SR 33 will be closed to thru traffic near the Sultana Memorial between Alberta Drive and Berry Road starting Thursday, July 27. The closure will happen daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is expected to extend into next week between Monday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to TDOT, the closure is needed so railroad crews can repair an overpass. TDOT said people should use extreme caution if traveling through the area.