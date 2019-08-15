ATHENS, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff said a woman died Wednesday afternoon after a car she was a passenger in collided with a McMinn County deputy's patrol car.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, 56-year-old Linda Greer died in the collision.

Sheriff Guy said deputy Ashley McClendon was driving south on Congress Parkway in Athens when another vehicle heading north apparently turned into the path of the oncoming patrol car.

Sheriff Guy identified the driver as 60-year-old Frankie Greer.

The sheriff said the deputy and driver suffered minor injuries and both were taken to Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens to be treated.

Sheriff Guy said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

"It was a terrible situation, " said Sheriff Guy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with my deputy and with the Greer family."