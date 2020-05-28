Mineral Springs Avenue bridge to be replaced, closure begins June 1

The section of Mineral Springs Avenue between North Broadway and Walker Boulevard will be closed from Monday, June 1, 2020, until May 31, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A more than 100-year-old bridge spanning First Creek in North Knoxville will soon be replaced. On Monday, June 1, Jones Brothers Construction crews will begin a year-long project to replace the Mineral Springs Avenue bridge, according to a release from the city.

The city said the new 68-foot-long concrete bridge, between North Broadway and Walker Boulevard in North Knoxville, will replace a 52-foot-long bridge that was built in 1910.

The new bridge will aesthetically resemble its 110-year-old predecessor, but it will feature a larger opening beneath the deck that will reduce flooding along First Creek.

The $1.2 million project also includes a new sidewalk connection from North Broadway to Walker Boulevard along Mineral Springs Avenue, and about 350 linear feet of a new 10-foot-wide greenway connector will be built on the south side of Mineral Springs Avenue between North Broadway and Walker Boulevard, according to the city.

Motorists can travel a short distance eastbound on Mineral Springs from Broadway, but only to access businesses there. No through traffic or turnarounds will be possible, according to the city's release.

Westbound through traffic on Mineral Springs will be detoured onto Walker Boulevard. Motorists wishing to access northbound Broadway or eastbound Interstate 640 can turn right (north) onto Walker, according to the city. All other westbound Mineral Springs motorists should turn left (south) on Walker to access Broadway, about six blocks south of its intersection with Mineral Springs Avenue.