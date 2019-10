KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A minor accident closed Main Street in Downtown Knoxville near the 600 block for about an hour, according to a spokesperson for city.

Knox County Dispatch said the call came in at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Officials said the people in the cars were sent to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Knoxville said emergency personnel closed the road, so they could in and out because the street was so narrow.