Morgan County to close Island Ford Road for repair starting Dec. 6

The project end date is undetermined at this time, according to a release.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Highway Department announced it will be closing Island Ford Road at the Nashville Hwy. intersection starting Dec. 6.

The closure will allow officials to do a cross drain replacement.

The end date is undetermined at this time, according to a release.

The department said this is a very large project that the team will be working on for multiple days.