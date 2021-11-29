Morgan County to close Island Ford Road for repair starting Dec. 6

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Highway Department announced it will be closing Island Ford Road at the Nashville Hwy. intersection starting Dec. 6.
The closure will allow officials to do a cross drain replacement.
The end date is undetermined at this time, according to a release.
The department said this is a very large project that the team will be working on for multiple days.
Officials asked for people to be patient and understanding as they work to reopen the road as soon as possible.