A 50-year-old man is dead after Smokies rangers said he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into another SUV on Newfound Gap Road.

The road had to be closed from noon to 3:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Roger Anders Jr. died from his injuries when his motorcycle lost control and hit another motorcycle, and then veered into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV.

It happened 12 miles north of Cherokee, N.C.

Authorities said there are no other details available at this time.