The Knoxville Police Department said a person suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

According to KPD, officers responded to the crash in the area of Asheville Highway and Governor John Sevier Highway around 7:13 p.m.

KPD said officers determined a Chevrolet Suburban had been traveling south from River Turn Road toward Governor John Sevier Highway when a motorcyclist traveling west on Asheville Highway had disregarded a red light, crashing into the driver side of the SUV.

KPD said the motorcyclist serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital for less severe injuries.

KPD said it's still investigating the crash.