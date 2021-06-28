Motorcyclists killed in 2 separate crashes Sunday in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people died in two different motorcycle crashes in Campbell County Sunday.
According to THP, the first crash happened on Long Hollow Road around 5:30 p.m. THP said a LaFollette man, identified as 23-year-old Timothy Lewis Jr., was riding his motorcycle when he crossed over the center line while negotiating a curve, hitting an SUV. Lewis was pronounced dead.
The second crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Old Middlesboro Highway. THP said a Knoxville man, identified as 19-year-old Bailey Wright, was riding his motorcycle east on the highway when it hit a car at an angle at the intersection of Bethlehem Road. Wright was pronounced dead.
No charges are pending, and both victims were wearing helmets during the time of the crashes, THP said. No other injuries were reported.