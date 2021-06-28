Motorcyclists killed in 2 separate crashes Sunday in Campbell County

THP said it responded to two deadly motorcycle crashes in Campbell County Sunday on Long Hollow Road and Old Middlesboro Highway.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people died in two different motorcycle crashes in Campbell County Sunday.

According to THP, the first crash happened on Long Hollow Road around 5:30 p.m. THP said a LaFollette man, identified as 23-year-old Timothy Lewis Jr., was riding his motorcycle when he crossed over the center line while negotiating a curve, hitting an SUV. Lewis was pronounced dead.

The second crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Old Middlesboro Highway. THP said a Knoxville man, identified as 19-year-old Bailey Wright, was riding his motorcycle east on the highway when it hit a car at an angle at the intersection of Bethlehem Road. Wright was pronounced dead.