KPD: Drivers suffer minor injuries after Jeep crashes into school bus in downtown Knoxville

Multiple vehicles, including a school bus were involved in a crash at Gay Street and Church Avenue in downtown.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash involving a school bus and a Jeep in downtown Knoxville Thursday morning.

No students were aboard the bus, according to Knox County Schools.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Gay Street and Church Avenue, according to dispatchers.

Neither of the drivers suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Police said the Jeep ran a red light and struck the Knox County School bus. The bus then hit a building on Gay Street following the collision according to KPD.

Charges are pending against the Jeep driver, according to KPD.