LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are responding to a crash with multiple injuries reported on State Route 444 near Greenback, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said the crash was reported around 3 p.m. just before US Highway 321.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area while deputies and first responders work this crash.