THP identifies victim in fatal Maynardville Highway crash

Two vehicles struck each other head-on on Maynardville Highway near Loyston Road on June 27.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Two of the three identities of those involved in a fatal head-on collision on Maynardville Highway have been released.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jaelyn Collins, 18, of Maynardville died in the head-on collision.

Roger Barnhart, 39, of Knoxville was heading south when he entered the northbound lane and hit the car Collins and an unidentified juvenile driver were traveling in, says THP.

THP reported that the unidentified juvenile was injured in the crash

Barnhart faces charges including vehicular homicide, according to THP.

PREVIOUS 10:20 PM 6/27/2021: At 7:55 p.m., Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR responded to a two-car accident on Maynardville Highway near Loyston Road.

Both vehicles hit head-on, with one fatality and one person trapped in the wreckage. That person and another were transported to the trauma center, one with life-threatening injuries and another with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Knox County Sheriff's Office reported a multi-vehicle crash on Maynardville Highway at Texas Valley.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, and Tennessee Highway Patrol was working on the accident. Knox County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic.