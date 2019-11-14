NCDOT crews will be closing I-40 West access for a few days through the Pigeon River Gorge next week for bridge repairs.

According to NCDOT, I-40 West will be closed between mile maker 20 and 15 starting Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Crews said they estimate it will be closed for up to five days as they repair concrete on the bridge there.

The eastbound lanes to Asheville will remain open.

A detour will be be in place for those traveling into Tennessee by going up I-26 in Asheville and taking I-81 South until it rejoins I-40 West. The detour will add roughly 45 minutes more to the drive compared to the normal route through the gorge.