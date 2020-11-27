No serious injuries after semi-truck flipped on Topside Road near Alcoa Highway

Authorities said Topside Road had to be closed so HAZMAT crews could clean up a fuel leak after the truck flipped.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Alcoa police and fire crews responded after a semi-truck flipped across Topside Road near Alcoa Highway.

According to police, a 30-foot Weigel's milk truck flipped near the highway intersection around 10:30 Friday morning. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Authorities believe the driver took the curve on the ramp too quickly and his load shifted, causing the truck to overturn.