No serious injuries after semi-truck flipped on Topside Road near Alcoa Highway

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Alcoa police and fire crews responded after a semi-truck flipped across Topside Road near Alcoa Highway.
According to police, a 30-foot Weigel's milk truck flipped near the highway intersection around 10:30 Friday morning. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
Authorities believe the driver took the curve on the ramp too quickly and his load shifted, causing the truck to overturn.
Fire and HAZMAT crews responded, and Topside Road is closed until crews can clean up fuel that leaked from the truck. Authorities believe the spill will be cleaned up by mid-afternoon.