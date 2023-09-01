Serious crash involving dump truck closes Highway 95 North in Greenback

The crash happened near Axley Chapel Road.

GREENBACK, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to find another route around Highway 95 after an injury crash involving a dump truck that flipped on its side.

According to deputies, the northbound side of Highway 95/Lenoir City Road was closed at Axley Chapel Road north of Greenback as of 1 p.m. Friday. LCSO said Greenback firefighters, Priority Ambulance Service and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were also responding to the crash.

"Crews are actively working to clear the scene, however there currently is not an estimated time of how long the closure will be in place. Please seek alternate routes," LCSO said.