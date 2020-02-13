FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A slide just east of the Concord Road roundabout in Farragut is causing a change in traffic that will last through mid-March.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said State Route 332 or Northshore Drive is expected to be down to one lane until the middle of March.

Crews closed a lane of the road Wednesday afternoon due to a slide on the edge of the roadway beside the lake.

Temporary signals were installed to manage the traffic and geotechnical engineers were called to assess the situation.