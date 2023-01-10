Waterline construction near Y-12 in Oak Ridge to continue impacting traffic on Scarboro Road for the rest of the year

The city said crews will be building a new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge said construction of the new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will continue to have a significant impact on Scarboro Road through the end of the year.

The city announced the start of construction on Scarboro Road in August. Starting the last week of August, the city said one southbound lane of Scarboro Road may need to be closed intermittently near the Bethel Valley Road intersection.

Pending weather and unexpected circumstances, the city said Scarboro Road will have one southbound lane closed and one southbound lane open from Sept. 27 through Oct. 9. From Oct. 9 through Oct. 18, both southbound lanes will be closed south of Chesapeake Drive.

Both southbound lanes will be closed from the entrance to 701 Scarboro south to Bethel Valley from Oct. 18 through the end of November.

From late November to mid-January, work will continue from the Y-12 entrance to the connection point at the water plant at the top of the hill inside Y-12.