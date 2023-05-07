Oak Ridge Police investigate deadly crash

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that killed two people.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, May 6, 2023, around 7:15 p.m. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Oak Ridge Turnpike (State Route 95) and left the roadway, colliding with the historic Turnpike Gatehouse located at 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike, also known as the West End guard shack.

According to reports, both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service all responded to the incident. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also assisted with traffic control.