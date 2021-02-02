Oak Ridge Turnpike closed for hours at Wisconsin Avenue after deadly crash

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said the Oak Ridge Turnpike is expected to remain closed at Wisconsin Avenue for a couple of hours Monday evening after a deadly two-vehicle crash.

According to ORPD, two vehicles crashed around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection Monday, killing one person. As of 6 p.m., police said drives should avoid the area of Edgemoor Road and Melton Lake Drive due to traffic, and they expected the roadway to remain closed for "a couple hours" while they investigate.