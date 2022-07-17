THP: 66-year-old injured after train crashes into truck in Oliver Springs

THP said the truck crossed the tracks at Main Street and failed to yield to an oncoming train.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man was injured in Roane County after a train crashed into the rear of their pick-up truck on Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report, the man was driving west on Main Street in Oliver Springs with a 36-year-old passenger when they tried to cross the tracks. THP said the driver didn't yield to flashing signal lights, and an oncoming Norfolk Southern train crashed into the left rear of the truck.

THP said the truck continued moving west after the crash before rotating about 45 degrees and stopping across both lanes of Main Street. The train stopped about a quarter-mile south of the crossing.

The report said the 66-year-old man was injured in the crash, but the passenger was not hurt. The train's conductor was also unharmed.