One person is dead after their motorcycle crashed Wednesday evening off Ridgeview Road in Northeast Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office hasn't identified the victim and said one other person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, it happened near Three Ridges Golf Course and Wise Springs Road south of the Gibbs community around 7:50 p.m.

A crash reconstruction team is on the scene and KCSO said they will be there a few hours to investigate.