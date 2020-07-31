One dead and one injured after motorcycle crash on Old Cumberland Parkway in Ky. Wednesday night

The crash happened on Old Cumberland Parkway at around 9:51 p.m., police said.

SOMERSET, Ky. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Wednesday night at around 9:51 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. They are currently investigating the accident.

Police said that George Cagle, 67, from Lexington, was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson west on Old Cumberland Parkway Wednesday evening. They said he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a road sign head-on.

He had a passenger, according to officials, who was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. They said her name was Rhonda Sturgill, 56, or London Ky. and that she suffered significant injuries.