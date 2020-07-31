One dead and one injured after motorcycle crash on Old Cumberland Parkway in Ky. Wednesday night

SOMERSET, Ky. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Wednesday night at around 9:51 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. They are currently investigating the accident.
Police said that George Cagle, 67, from Lexington, was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson west on Old Cumberland Parkway Wednesday evening. They said he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a road sign head-on.
He had a passenger, according to officials, who was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. They said her name was Rhonda Sturgill, 56, or London Ky. and that she suffered significant injuries.
Cagle was also airlifted to the medical center, where he died as a result of his injuries, officials said. The Fayette County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead.