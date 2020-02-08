x
One dead, multiple people flown to hospital after crash on I-40 E in Sevier County

Crews are rerouting traffic at Exit 402 because the eastbound lanes are closed.

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a crash involving five vehicles on I-40 East in Sevier County, according to officials.

All lanes of I-40 East were closed as of 8:30 p.m. Crews were rerouting traffic at Exit 402, according to Sevierville Police.

The initial investigation showed that a vehicle traveling west crossed the median into eastbound traffic near Exit 407, near Winfield Dunn Parkway, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Multiple people were flown to UT Medical Center, according to TDOT and SPD.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available

