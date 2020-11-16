One dead, one injured after head-on crash on Norris Freeway

Cinelli was killed in the crash and Pinion was injured with charges pending, according to THP.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead and another is injured after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and car on Norris Freeway in Knox County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to preliminary reports, a Saturn L32 driven by 40-year-old Timothy Pinion was traveling north on Norris Freeway. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Vincenzo Cinelli was traveling south on Norris Freeway.

The vehicles collided head-on and went off the road into the tree line for an uncontrolled stop, according to the report.

Cinelli was killed in the crash and Pinion was injured with charges pending, according to THP.