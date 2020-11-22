One person dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road

The driver of vehicle one crashed into vehicle two while driving against westbound traffic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road for a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 21, at around 5:45 p.m.

Due to the severity of the crash, KPD crash reconstruction units responded to the scene to investigate.

At this time, based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that vehicle one entered the interstate against traffic and traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes. It then struck a second vehicle, which hit a third vehicle.

The driver of vehicle one was taken to the UT Medical Center and later pronounced dead, according to KPD.