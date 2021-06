The crash occurred at mile marker 137 just north of Caryville around 10:58 a.m. (CST).

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The left lane and left shoulder of I-75 North in Campbell County are blocked due to an overturned cement truck, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at mile marker 137 just north of Caryville around 10:58 a.m.(CST). Traffic is backed up for several miles, according to TDOT.