The overturned semi is leaking diesel fuel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance ramp to I-40 East at Cherry Street is closed until further notice, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

An overturned semi-trailer truck is leaking diesel fuel, KPD said.

KPD is asking the public to seek alternate routes until the road is clear.