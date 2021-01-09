LCSO: Overturned semi-trailer truck on I-75 in Loudon County; injuries reported

Crews responded to the accident around 4:00 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is reporting an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound near mile marker 71.4.

LCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Loudon County Fire and rescue crews are responding to the accident, officials said.

Deputies on the scene are reporting that the occupants of the semi-truck are trapped and that there are injuries.

The crash was in the median and caused the temporary closure of the left lane of I-75 South, according to LCSO.