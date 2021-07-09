Overturned semi-trailer truck closes I-40 East entrance ramp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance ramp to I-40 East on Cherry Street is closed until further notice, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
A tanker truck was attempting to make a turn onto Cherry Street, overturned, and started to spill diesel fuel, KPD said.
Clean-up efforts are continuing as a significant amount of diesel fuel was spilled, according to KPD.
It should be noted that the downhill ramp from I-40 East to Cherry Street may be slick from the spill for some time despite the clean-up effort, KPD said.
KPD is asking the public to seek alternate routes until the road is clear and to use caution in the area when the road reopens.