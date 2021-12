Deputies said the single-vehicle crash happened at the 7600 block of Tazewell Pike near Gibbs High School around 2:15 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sherriff's Office responded to a crash Wednesday in Corryton that killed one person.

Deputies closed one lane of the road to respond, saying people should avoid the area until the crash is cleared up.