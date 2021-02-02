Knox County working to improve safety at intersection on Maynardville Pike

The plan expects to install a new traffic signal, build new vehicle access to businesses on the east side of the intersection, and build crosswalks for pedestrians.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County's Engineering and Public Works department said they are working to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians at the intersection on Maynardville Pike near Halls High School.

“At the intersection of Maynardville and Ledgerwood Road, there have been several severe accidents here,” said Jim Snowden, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “We’ve been part of a team effort with TDOT and Knox County Schools to make this safer for people driving and pedestrian traffic.”

Snowden joined Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and County Commissioner At-Large Justin Biggs at the intersection to outline construction plans set to start in September or October and finish by the end of 2021.

The plan expects to install a new traffic signal, build new vehicle access to businesses on the east side of the intersection, and build crosswalks for pedestrians.

“The Maynardville Highway is actually a state road. People travel at a pretty high rate of speed. It is a dangerous intersection at a busy location where you have Halls High School and several businesses," said Mayor Jacobs.

Along with the new traffic signal and crosswalks, the county will build a sidewalk along Ledgerwood Road between Maynardville Pike and Halls High School.