Police identified 71-year-old who died after being hit by 13-year-old driving car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police have identified the 71-year-old man who died after police said a 13-year-old ran a light and crashed into his vehicle.

Police said the teen was driving a Dodge Dart and was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Danby Drive and Blackman Road in the Crieve Hall area.

He was speeding away from the crash when he ran the red light at Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane's intersection, police said. Police said the teen crashed into a Dodge Charger, pulling into the road from O'Reilly's Auto Parts around 9 a.m. Police said 71-year-old David Cheatham was driving the Charger and died at the scene.

The teen was taken to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said after the teen is out of the hospital, he will be facing charges, including vehicular homicide by recklessness, in connection with the crash.

The other driver involved in the hit-and-run crash told police he "followed the teen onto Nolensville Pike but stopped near Haywood Lane due to excessive speeds."