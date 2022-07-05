City officials: Crews to widen, rebuild shoulders on Hillwood Drive in South Knoxville

Officials expect the widening of the road and sloping of the shoulders to be completed by July 17.

TENNESSEE, USA — City officials said crews will widen and rebuild the shoulders on Hillwood Drive in South Knoxville starting July 11.

According to a press release, Island Home residents should expect Hillwood Drive to be closed to through traffic as Rogers Group crews work on the project.

The approximate $100,000 project will include two uniform 10-foot lanes along the 820-foot-long street between Island Home Avenue and Island Home Park Health and Rehab locate on 1758 Hillwood Drive, officials said.

Currently, Hillwood Drive at its most narrow points is about 17 feet wide, officials said. There are spots where the edge of the roadway ends and there’s a drop-off of 5 to 14 inches.

The project will widen the road by up to 3 feet and also slope the shoulders, creating a more gradual transition from road to right-of-way while allowing run-off water to continue to safely follow its current path, the press release stated.