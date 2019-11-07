CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A small slide closed the right lane of I-75 North in Campbell County near mile marker 142 on Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The right lane is expected to be back open later Thursday night, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area, as traffic is moving slowly.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security also shared on Facebook about the slide, saying it was slow going on the interstate because of it.

