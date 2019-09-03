KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Sick of bouncing around and dodging potholes on I-40 in East Knoxville? TDOT has some great news -- and it's more than patch work.

Road crews will be getting to work starting Sunday, March 10 on completely resurfacing I-40 East and West between James White Parkway (Mile Marker 388) and the Holston River Bridge (Mile Marker 395).

TDOT will also be doing some bridge repairs alongside the resurfacing.

TDOT will be closing off lanes to get it done. They say work will happen from Sunday through Thursday each night starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

Motorists should use extreme caution and follow posted speed limits while driving through these work zones to ensure crews stay safe.

The work schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.