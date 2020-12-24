Travel hazards: Many East TN roads closed, traffic at a crawl because of Christmas Eve snowfall

The snow falling across East Tennessee on Thursday night is pretty but it's causing hazards. Authorities urged caution as snow piles up.

The snow falling across East Tennessee on Thursday night was pretty but it also has caused hazards. Authorities urged caution as amounts piled up.

In many spots more than 2 inches had already fallen.

Numerous spots in the Knoxville metro area were seeing backups, slick spots and some crashes.

At 7 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department activated level 2 of the Severe Weather Plan. That means officers are temporarily doubled up in severe weather cars, while supervisors are closely screening and monitoring calls.

"Response may be altered/delayed. Interstates are passable but not advised," KPD tweeted Thursday night.

In Morristown, police activated their inclement weather plan as snow continued to fall. Officers will respond to emergency calls for service and traffic crashes involving injury. Motorists involved in crashes in which no one is injured are asked to exchange information at the scene and come to the police department after the weather clears for a police report.

Across East Tennessee, dispatchers said that several counties experienced severe conditions. A list of affected counties is below:

Anderson County

Park Lane saw a few issues with hazardous conditions

Buffalo Road had a few issues with hazardous conditions

All roads in the county were open

Campbell County

Dispatchers said that all the roads were experiencing hazardous conditions

Several crashes were reported on Howard Baker Highway with slow-moving traffic

All roads were still open

Cumberland County

Dispatchers said that all roads were open in Cumberland County

Fentress County

Dispatchers said that all roads were open in Fentress County

Grainger County

No closed roads were reported

Dispatchers said that Rutledge Pike was seeing hazardous conditions

Dispatchers said that Highway 25E was seeing hazardous conditions

DIspatchrs warned that snow and slippery conditions were seen across the county

Greene County

Greene County dispatchers said that all roads were open and clear

Hamblen County

Dispatchers reported a few minor accidents, but all were cleared by Thursday evening.

All roads open

Jefferson County

Dispatchers said that roads across the area were seeing hazardous conditions

Highway 411, both directions, was seeing severe conditions but remained open

Knox County

State Route 168 Eastbound saw a crash at Martin Mill Pike, reported at 4:32 p.m. Eastbound traffic was affected with the roadway partially blocked.

A multivehicle crash was reported on I-640 East at Mile Marker 8 at 4:27 p.m. on Thursday. The two right lanes were blocked, as well as the right shoulder.

Traffic stopped on I-75 just north of Knoxville at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Across Knox County, roads were at a standstill as snow piled on.

Rain transitioned to snow at 4pm today. Between 4pm and 5:15pm, the valley experienced approximately 2.5" of snow accumulation in the grassy areas. Crews in Knox and surrounding counties and treating and plowing. Rain is currently transitioning to snow in Upper East. /1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 24, 2020

Loudon County

Dispatchers in Loudon County said that all roads were open.

Morgan County

Dispatchers in Morgan County said that all roads were open.