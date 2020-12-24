Travel hazards: Many East TN roads closed, traffic at a crawl because of Christmas Eve snowfall

The snow falling across East Tennessee on Thursday night was pretty but it also has caused hazards. Authorities urged caution as amounts piled up.
In many spots more than 2 inches had already fallen.
Numerous spots in the Knoxville metro area were seeing backups, slick spots and some crashes.
At 7 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department activated level 2 of the Severe Weather Plan. That means officers are temporarily doubled up in severe weather cars, while supervisors are closely screening and monitoring calls.
"Response may be altered/delayed. Interstates are passable but not advised," KPD tweeted Thursday night.
In Morristown, police activated their inclement weather plan as snow continued to fall. Officers will respond to emergency calls for service and traffic crashes involving injury. Motorists involved in crashes in which no one is injured are asked to exchange information at the scene and come to the police department after the weather clears for a police report.
Across East Tennessee, dispatchers said that several counties experienced severe conditions. A list of affected counties is below:
Anderson County
- Park Lane saw a few issues with hazardous conditions
- Buffalo Road had a few issues with hazardous conditions
- All roads in the county were open
Campbell County
- Dispatchers said that all the roads were experiencing hazardous conditions
- Several crashes were reported on Howard Baker Highway with slow-moving traffic
- All roads were still open
Cumberland County
- Dispatchers said that all roads were open in Cumberland County
Fentress County
- Dispatchers said that all roads were open in Fentress County
Grainger County
- No closed roads were reported
- Dispatchers said that Rutledge Pike was seeing hazardous conditions
- Dispatchers said that Highway 25E was seeing hazardous conditions
- DIspatchrs warned that snow and slippery conditions were seen across the county
Greene County
- Greene County dispatchers said that all roads were open and clear
Hamblen County
- Dispatchers reported a few minor accidents, but all were cleared by Thursday evening.
- All roads open
Jefferson County
- Dispatchers said that roads across the area were seeing hazardous conditions
- Highway 411, both directions, was seeing severe conditions but remained open
Knox County
- State Route 168 Eastbound saw a crash at Martin Mill Pike, reported at 4:32 p.m. Eastbound traffic was affected with the roadway partially blocked.
A multivehicle crash was reported on I-640 East at Mile Marker 8 at 4:27 p.m. on Thursday. The two right lanes were blocked, as well as the right shoulder.
Traffic stopped on I-75 just north of Knoxville at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Across Knox County, roads were at a standstill as snow piled on.
Loudon County
- Dispatchers in Loudon County said that all roads were open.
Morgan County
- Dispatchers in Morgan County said that all roads were open.
Between 4:00 to 5:15 pm, the valley experienced approximately 2.5" of snow accumulation in the grassy areas. People were encouraged to stay home if they did not need to travel.