Roads next to Pryor Brown Garage closed in downtown Knoxville after cracks found atop building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The roads running next to the vacant Pryor Brown Garage in downtown Knoxville are closed to traffic temporarily due to structural concerns with the nearly century-old building, the city of Knoxville announced.

The city said engineers closed the streets and sidewalks next to the garage out of precaution after finding cracks along the top of the building. That includes Church Avenue between Market and Gay streets, and Market Street between Cumberland and Church avenues.

Engineers are currently working with the property owner to figure out a plan to make the building safe.