KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Bridge repairs on I-40 E at the bridge over North 6th Avenue will close lanes and continue through the weekend, a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The work will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and continue 24/7 through the weekend. It will end at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The on-ramps from Hall of Fame Drive and James White Parkway to I-40 E will be open during the bridge repair work. The ramps were closed the previous weekend for roadwork.

TDOT asks that motorists use extreme caution in the area since workers will be present.