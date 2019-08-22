OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Roane County man died Wednesday night in a crash on State Route 95, Oak Ridge Police said.

Dylan Young was driving an SUV at around 9:40 p.m. when he crashed about a tenth of a mile south of Bethel Valley Road, according to Oak Ridge Police.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling north on SR 95 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the SUV.

SR 95 was shut down for approximately 4 hours while emergency crews responded and investigated the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.