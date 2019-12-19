ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — After months of construction, Riggs Chapel Road hs officially reopened for travel.

Jeff Stevens from Collier Engineering and Road Superintendent Ferguson said drivers should still use caution when traveling the road.

"Due to some change orders and extra material that was needed, the opening was delayed," a Roane County Highway Department Facebook post said.

The asphalt plant the county relies on is closed for the season so 800 feet of the roadway is still gravel. The speed limit is 15 mph.

"We will continue to monitor and maintain the road, but expect a closure in March or April to complete the paving of the road," the post said.

The road closed in February 2019 after flooding.

It was expected to cost $1.8 million to fix.

