COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A rockslide has closed traffic on Interstate 40 in both directions between the Tennessee/North Carolina state line and Asheville.

According to the Tennessee and North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted around via Interstate 26.

TDOT said anyone heading east on I-40 toward Asheville will be turned around at the state line. NCDOT is turning drivers around at Exit 20 at the Highway 276 interchange west of Asheville.

The severity of the rockslide is unknown, and officials haven't given any word on when they expect to have it cleared.

TDOT said travelers heading to N.C. should take I-81 North toward the Tri-Cities and then take I-26 East to Asheville.

Rockslides have closed this section of I-40 many times in the past, sometimes for extended periods of time. In Oct. 2009, a massive rockslide closed the interstate for roughly 6 months.

Prior to that, a July 1997 rockslide had also shut down the interstate for months.