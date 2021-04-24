Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-40 for utility work April 25 and May 2

Officials said that there will be roadblocks on April 25 and May 2 on I-40 eastbound and westbound, between the Cedar Bluff exit and the Papermill Drive exit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board will be conducting utility work throughout Knoxville in late April, causing some road closures.

One of the most major closures will impact traffic on I-40. Both the eastbound and westbound directions will have rolling roadblocks from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. between the Cedar Bluff exit and the Papermill Drive exit.

They will take place on April 25 and May 2, and traffic will be stopped four times each day for up to 15 minutes on the highway.

In South Knoxville, a short section of the curbside, northbound lane of Chapman Highway will be closed between Mayflower Drive and Lakeview Drive on April 26. The lane will be closed from 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. while crews work on the wastewater system.

One northbound lane, the center lane and both southbound lanes will stay open, according to a release from officials.

There will also be intermittent daily road closures of Boxwood Square and areas of Cherokee Boulevard and Keowee Avenue. Those closures will last from April 26 through April 30 as crews work on the wastewater system in the area.

KUB officials recommended using Northshore Drive as an alternative route while a portion of Weisgarber Road is closed from April 26 through April 30.