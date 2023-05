Multiple fire trucks had to be sent to the scene because water was limited on the interstate, according to Rural Metro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A semi-truck carrying other cars caught fire late Monday night on I-75 North, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The Detroit-bound semi-truck was carrying nine vehicles. Five of them caught on fire. The driver removed some cars before firefighters arrived, Rural Metro said.

Multiple fire trucks were sent to the scene because water was limited on the interstate, according to Rural Metro.