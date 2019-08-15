KNOXVILLE, Tenn — City traffic engineers will temporarily close Main Street from Walnut to South Gay Street on Friday, Aug. 16, from 7-11 p.m.

City Engineering is marking the pavement and adjusting signs to accommodate the new Knoxville Area Transit free Red Line trolley that begins service Monday, Aug. 19.

KAT’s new Red Line trolley will connect a part of the South Waterfront and downtown Knoxville.

RELATED: Free KAT Red Line Trolley to start South Waterfront service in August

The circular route will start at the Trolley Superstop on Main Street, then head south across the Gay Street Bridge, west on Blount Avenue and north across the Henley Bridge back to Main.

The Red Line trolley will run 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.