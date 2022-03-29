Semi-truck fire closes westbound I-40 in Loudon County near I-75 split

The LCSO said it could take "a while" before the westbound side of the interstate can reopen after a fully loaded FedEx trailer burst into flames.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a semi-truck fire closed the westbound side of Interstate 40 Tuesday evening at the Interstate 75 split.

No one was hurt in the fire, the LCSO said. Multiple agencies were called to respond, including the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Loudon County Fire and Rescue, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the LCSO, the fire began at mile marker 364 after a "fully loaded" FedEx trailer burst into flames.

Witnesses told the LCSO they saw a wheel of the truck on fire before it spread to the trailer. Deputies said the driver was able to pull over and disconnect the cab from the trailer.

"Multiple agencies have responded to assist and it is unknown how long the roadway will be closed at this time," the LCSO said.