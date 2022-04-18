Semi-truck carrying Bojangles supplies flips over, closing West Emory Road in Powell

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a semi-truck delivering supplies to a Bojangles in Powell overturned on West Emory Road Monday morning.
Knox County Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a semi-truck crash on West Emory Road near Powell Middle School around 10:15 a.m. According to Rural Metro, crews arrived to find the truck flipped on its side just off the road.
No other vehicles were involved and the truck was not carrying any hazardous cargo. Rural Metro said West Emory Road would remain closed for an extended period of time until tow trucks could offload the truck and get it back on the road.