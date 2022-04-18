x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Semi-truck carrying Bojangles supplies flips over, closing West Emory Road in Powell

Knox County Rural Metro said West Emory Road had to be closed for a while so tow trucks could get the vehicle back on the road. No one was hurt in the crash.
Credit: Jeff Bagwell/Knox County Rural Metro

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a semi-truck delivering supplies to a Bojangles in Powell overturned on West Emory Road Monday morning.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a semi-truck crash on West Emory Road near Powell Middle School around 10:15 a.m. According to Rural Metro, crews arrived to find the truck flipped on its side just off the road.

No other vehicles were involved and the truck was not carrying any hazardous cargo. Rural Metro said West Emory Road would remain closed for an extended period of time until tow trucks could offload the truck and get it back on the road.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Crews fill sinkhole on Timberlake Drive