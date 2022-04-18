Semi-truck carrying Bojangles supplies flips over, closing West Emory Road in Powell

Knox County Rural Metro said West Emory Road had to be closed for a while so tow trucks could get the vehicle back on the road. No one was hurt in the crash.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a semi-truck delivering supplies to a Bojangles in Powell overturned on West Emory Road Monday morning.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a semi-truck crash on West Emory Road near Powell Middle School around 10:15 a.m. According to Rural Metro, crews arrived to find the truck flipped on its side just off the road.